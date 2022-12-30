Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 7,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,804,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Specifically, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,809,496 shares of company stock worth $88,333,528. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 1,752,380 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

