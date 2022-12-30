Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($39.36) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €21.08 ($22.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 12 month high of €74.64 ($79.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.65.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

