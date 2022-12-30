New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,567,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 63.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 56.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

