FY2022 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Decreased by Analyst

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

WY opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

