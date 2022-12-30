Michael J. Sinclair Purchases 80,000 Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) Stock

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Sinclair bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,585.81).

Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Up 2.9 %

AVO opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. Advanced Oncotherapy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.48).

About Advanced Oncotherapy

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

