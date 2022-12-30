Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases 61 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy purchased 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($167.85).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Ken Murphy purchased 65 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £138.45 ($167.09).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($59,954.24).

Tesco Stock Up 0.4 %

Tesco stock opened at GBX 224.30 ($2.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,869.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.92. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 298 ($3.60).

About Tesco

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.