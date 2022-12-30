Claire Finn Purchases 2,576 Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Stock

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Claire Finn acquired 2,576 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £19,886.72 ($24,000.39).

LON:LWDB opened at GBX 778 ($9.39) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 764.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 744.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.52. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 649 ($7.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

