Jacqui Ferguson Acquires 1,945 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £2,606.30 ($3,145.43).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 138.75 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £959.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.09. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.40 ($2.94).

About John Wood Group

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

