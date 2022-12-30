Jacqui Ferguson Acquires 1,945 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £2,606.30 ($3,145.43).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 138.75 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £959.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.09. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.40 ($2.94).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Further Reading

