Jonathan James Diver Acquires 27,733 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan James Diver acquired 27,733 shares of The Character Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £119,251.90 ($143,919.74).

The Character Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCT opened at GBX 427.50 ($5.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.58 million and a P/E ratio of 822.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 383.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 453.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The Character Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($7.84).

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

Featured Stories

