753 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

NYSE LLY opened at $365.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

