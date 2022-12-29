Patron Partners LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

TXN opened at $161.19 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

