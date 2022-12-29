Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.09.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.