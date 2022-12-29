Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $328.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $578.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

