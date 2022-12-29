Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 569 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $578.99.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

