Choreo LLC Sells 180 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $582,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.1% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $297,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

