Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

