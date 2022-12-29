Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,906 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 88,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

