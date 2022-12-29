Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

