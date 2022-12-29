QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

