SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

