Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

