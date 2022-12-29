Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Target by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

TGT opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

