Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $483.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

