Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.19 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

