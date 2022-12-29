Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

