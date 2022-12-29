Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.93. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $245.05.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

