Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07.
