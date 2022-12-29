Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.38 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

