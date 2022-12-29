CTC Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CTC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 30,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

