Patron Partners LLC Acquires 284 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

