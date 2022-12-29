Patron Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

