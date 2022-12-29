Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

