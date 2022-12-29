Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

