Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

WMT opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

