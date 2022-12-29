IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $201.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

