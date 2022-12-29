StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 384,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.29 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $381.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

