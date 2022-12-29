Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 3,455 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 102,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

