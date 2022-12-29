Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

