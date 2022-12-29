First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 325 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

