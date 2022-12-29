Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Truist Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

