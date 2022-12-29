Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 257 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 65,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

