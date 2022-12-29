Whittier Trust Co. Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.