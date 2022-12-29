Whittier Trust Co. Has $15.46 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOW opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

