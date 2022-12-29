Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 28,204 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,289 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $578.99.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

