Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,928 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $260,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.