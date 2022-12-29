Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $430.18 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

