Whittier Trust Co. Sells 16,459 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $53,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $170.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

