Patron Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

