Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $154.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

