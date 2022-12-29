Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
