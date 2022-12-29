Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.